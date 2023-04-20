QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, high 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 59

Friday: Sct’d rain, PM storms, high 74

Saturday: Rain showers, high 55

Sunday: Iso. shower, clearing clouds, high 50

Monday: Cool sunshine, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off on a much milder note, with morning temps in the 50s. Daytime highs will be close to record breaking, topping out in the middle 80s with sunshine in Central Ohio! We will, however, be a bit breezy during the afternoon, with gusts to 30 MPH. Because of those breezy conditions, and our low humidity values, much of our area is under a Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning. Outdoor burning is discouraged for today.

Going into Friday, a cold front approaches the state. That will bring us isolated showers during the morning, but more rain and a few storms during the afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will top out in the low to middle 70s.

Expect even more rain overnight and into Saturday morning, with showers continuing throughout Saturday. We will hit our high at midnight Saturday, then fall into the 50s during the afternoon. It will also be breezy.

For Sunday, an isolated shower chance, then clearing clouds. Highs top out around 50 marking the coolest day of the extended period.

We gradually work our way to the mid to upper 50s Monday, and eventually near 60 on Tuesday.

-McKenna