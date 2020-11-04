Very warm November forecast rolls on through the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds, low 46

Thursday: Mixed clouds to partly sunny, high 67

Friday: Sunny skies, high 68

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been an incredible day today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. We will see a few clouds tonight, and a light south breeze that will keep temps above normal in the lower to middle 40s.

A weak disturbance will bring more clouds across our area on Thursday, and that will keep temps down a degree or two in the middle to upper 60s. Expect that clouds will clear back out Thursday overnight with lows in the middle 40s.

Friday, lots of sunshine will return to our area, with very light winds and highs back into the upper 60s. Football Friday Nite games should have temps again in the 50s with little to no wind. Saturday and Sunday look amazing for early November, with sunshine both days and highs in the lower 70s.

Monday we will be ahead of a cold front, so the winds will increase a bit, but with plenty of sunshine, highs should be in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday we will start to see light rain showers returning with temps in the upper 60s still.

Wednesday will see more rain, and cooler temps with highs still a few degrees above normal in the lower 60s.

-Dave