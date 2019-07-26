Very warm last weekend of July before rain returns

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, seasonal, low 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray shower south, high 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy, muggy, high 89

Monday: Clouds later, rain and night, high 90

Tuesday: Sct’d rain and storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a very nice day again with dry air in place and temps right about normal. Tonight the leftover clouds from an upper disturbance will zip through our area, and lows will be a bit warmer near normal in the mid 60s.

Saturday will start off nice in the morning, and warm quickly again with a few more clouds, but temps should push back into the lower 80s by noon with an afternoon high in the upper 80s.

Sunday will not show much change with temps in the upper 80s to close to 90s with a bit more humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day on Monday with temps soaring into the lower 90s with feels like temps in the middle 90s.

Monday night rain showers will start to move in with a slow moving cold front. Lows will only dip to around 70. Rain chances will continue through the day on Tuesday as the front slowly works south. Highs will only top in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday the showers will last through the early part of the day, and then skies will start to break later with highs near normal. Temps will drop a bit behind the front for Thursday and Friday, but drier air and sunnier skies will be expected.

High temps on Thursday and Friday of next week should top off in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave