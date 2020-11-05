Very warm forecast heading into the first full weekend of November

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slowly clearing, winds relax, low 44

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 69

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a pretty incredible day again, considering this is the worst day for the rest of the week. A weak ripple has moved through our area with more clouds today, these will thin out overnight tonight and pull away the blanket to keep us warm. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower to middle 40s.

Friday expect clearing skies, we will see sunny conditions in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect for the Football Friday Nite games mainly clear skies, with temps in the lower 60s at kickoff and dropping to the mid-low 50s by the end of the games.

Saturday should be pretty much perfect for November with tons of sunshine, and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday will see mostly sunny skies again, and an even warmer day with highs in the lower 70s. Monday temps will be within range of a record with a high of 74 with some clouds, just 2 off the record for the date.

Tuesday will be a VERY WARM day, record warm in fact. The current record for Tuesday is 72 degrees, which is 17 above normal. Ahead of our cold front Tuesday we will have sunshine and highs in the middle 70s, or about 20 above normal.

Tuesday night rain will start, and scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will start to clear on Thursday with highs back near 60, still about a half dozen above normal.

-Dave