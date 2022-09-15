QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog late again, low 58

Friday: Fog early, clearing later, high 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Monday: Mixed clouds, chance showers, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

After a beautiful day today, we will enjoy mainly clear skies again tonight, with patchy dense fog forming late, lows again in the middle to upper 50s. Fog will lift through the morning to mixed clouds, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

Weather for Football Friday Nite looks great, with temps near 80 at kickoff, and dropping to the lower 70s by the end of the game, with some spots dropping into the upper 60s. We will enjoy sunshine again on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Temps will climb to the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday night into Monday a weak system will dip down into our area, and this will give us our biggest change, and a welcome one, a chance of showers for Monday. It will not be a washout at all, in fact, temps will remain above normal in the middle 80s.

Clearing skies are expected on Tuesday with highs back around 85, well above normal. We will warm even more on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. I do expect a few more clouds by later next week, with temps remaining above normal in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave