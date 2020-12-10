Very warm finish to the week, wet weather in time for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, seasonally mild, low 36

Friday: Mostly sunny early, more clouds later, mild, high 58

Saturday: Warm, wet, breezy, rain likely, high 55

Sunday: Cloudy skies, high 44

Monday: Clearing, seasonal temps, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It was the warmest day of the month so far with highs reaching up into the middle 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear, and not as cool, as lows will drop into the lower 30s outside of town, and the middle 30s in town. That will keep readings about 8 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Friday will start off with a good deal of sunshine, but as we head through the day the clouds should increase a bit. If it were not for clouds increasing, we would have had a shot at 60, but with added clouds I think we will fall short, still around 58 for the high.

Crazy to think, but if we hit 58 for the high on Friday, it will be the first time on record we had an exact high of 58 on the 11th day of December. This will also make it the 13th warmest December 11th on record. We will remain warm and cloudy Friday night with lows in the middle 40s, a good 15-18 degrees above normal.

A few showers will move in from the west overnight, and will increase in coverage on Saturday with rain showers, breezy conditions, and mild temps still reaching into the middle 50s. We will have the cold front push through late, and rain and winds should start to wind down. Winds will relax more as the system pulls away on Sunday.

Sunday clouds will be the rule, with temps still a few degrees above normal in the lower to middle 40s. Skies start to clear for Monday as colder air moves back in with highs a degree or two below normal in the upper 30s. We will see more sunshine than clouds on Tuesday with highs around 40.

Expect another quick moving system to bring a chance of cold rain showers on Wednesday that may end with some snow flurries on the back side with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will be slow to clear next Thursday with highs in the upper 30s, which is about normal for mid-December.

-Dave