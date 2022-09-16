QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warmer, high 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 86

Sunday: Warm sunshine, high 86

Monday: Few iso. showers, high 84

Tuesday: Clearing, warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

We have got another beautiful, warm end of summer day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day, and the evening is looking perfect for any Football Friday Nite plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around 7 PM this evening, cooling off to the upper 60s to low 70s as the games wrap up.

Saturday will be another nice day, with daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Once again, fairly comfortable humidity, making for the perfect afternoon for some tailgating ahead of the Ohio State game. Temperatures will be in the low 80s at kickoff, and low 70s as the game wraps up Saturday night.

The warmth continues into Sunday, with daytime highs, once again, topping out in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine. As we head Sunday overnight into Monday, we will be tracking the next disturbance rolling through the Great Lakes region. What that means for us, is a few isolated shower chances throughout Monday. This is not looking like a washout by any means, but rather some light, isolated showers across Central Ohio. Highs Monday will be in the low to middle 80s.

We start to clear up heading into the middle of the next workweek, with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday. Thursday is the first day of autumn, and highs are looking to stick above normal, lingering in the middle 80s with sunshine.

-McKenna