Very warm final weekend of Summer for Columbus area, big changes coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 66

Saturday: Sct’d clouds, isolated shower, high 86

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Monday: Sct’d pm showers, high 82

Tuesday: Rain & rumbles, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been the warmest day on September 17th in nearly 50 years today. We will see very warm temps this evening with clouds thinning overnight with temps in the lower 70s by midnight and middle 60s by daybreak with patches of morning fog.

Expect mostly sunny skies early, with clouds increasing in the afternoon with a weak frontal boundary to push through. This may be enough to spark a few isolated showers late in the day on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday as we will be north of the front, we will see temps still in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Monday will start off nicely, but clouds will quickly increase, with rain showers possible late on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain will really increase in coverage into Tuesday with storms possible with a cold front working across our area.

Temps will still top in the upper 70s on Tuesday, but some big changes are coming our way behind this front. We will see rain showers continue into early Wednesday for the final hours of Summer, with temps on Wednesday topping only in the lower 70s.

Behind the front, temps will really drop, with lows in the 40s to low 50s on Thursday morning with mostly sunny skies we will only top in the upper 60s. Most of us will drop into the 40s to start next Friday and with plenty of sunshine should only top in the lower 70s.

-Dave