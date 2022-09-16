QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Monday: Scattered t-showers, high 82

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with hazy sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Weather will be ideal for Football Friday Nite, with temps in the upper 70s at kickoff, and falling to near 70 by the end of the games. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and temps back in the middle 80s with very light winds. Temps will stay in the lower 60s on Saturday night, and temps will rebound nicely for Sunday with plenty of sunshine early, but more clouds late, with highs in the middle 80s again.

Sunday night, clouds will increase with showers overnight possible. We could have some isolated t-storms on Monday as a front dips down into our area. However, the front will not make good progress through the state, and will lift back north by Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower 80s on Monday due to clouds and scattered t-storms.

Tuesday expect clearing skies with highs in the middle 80s. Wednesday sunshine will be the rule for the final full day of Summer. It will feel like Summer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will increase late on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday night, a front will drop south through our area, brining a quick shot of showers, and then cooler air. Clearing skies will be the rule on Friday with sunshine, and temps closer to normal in the middle 70s.

-Dave