QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, winds relax, low 28

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, high 69

Thursday: On/off rain, breezy, isolated t-storm, high 63

Friday: Breezy, colder, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Winds will relax tonight, with little to no clouds, expect temps to fall quickly. Most of the area will fall to near freezing around midnight or a bit later tonight. We will see temps falling to the mid to upper 20s overnight with little to no wind.

Tuesday will be a slightly above normal start to the day, and with sunshine we will warm up quickly on Tuesday. In fact, temps will be back near 50 by lunch, but as clouds increase, we will see temps reaching into the upper 50s. Tuesday night, expect rain showers to move through overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday skies will thin out giving way to a windy and near record warm day with highs in the upper 60s to close to the record of 70. Expect clouds to increase Wednesday night with very warm temps in the lower 50s. For this time of the year, the normal high should be around 40, with normal overnight lows in the middle 20s.

We will see rain showers on and off on a breezy and mild Thursday. It is possible we could have a few isolated storms ahead of the strong cold front that will push through the area late in the day. The highs on Thursday will still reach into the lower 60s.

Friday expect a much colder, windy, and gray day with afternoon highs only climbing a few degrees into the middle 30s. This will be our brief cool down. It will set us up for temps in the upper teens on Saturday morning with clearing skies and little to no wind.

We will see another warming, bright Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Temps will climb into the lower 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Basically another beautiful weekend ahead. Rain showers will return around President’s Day next week with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave