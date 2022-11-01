QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog later, low 46

Wednesday: Fog early, slow clearing, high 66

Thursday: Some fog early, mostly sunny, high 70

Friday: Mainly sunny, quite warm, high 74

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a gloomy, but mild day for most of us as the slow line of clearing has been closer to I-75 most of the day and pushing east as the low associated with all the clouds and showers the last few days exits off the east coast. This gradual clearing will help with fog possible overnight tonight.

Winds will be very light to calm overnight, and the air will become saturated overnight with a moist ground from light showers the last few days, plus additional wet ground cover, expect fairly good conditions for fog to form. It appears the bulk of this fog will form past midnight and into the morning commute on Wednesday.

Expect overnight lows to drop to the lower to middle 40s tonight, above normal for this time of the year. Wednesday would be a much nicer day, but the only one thing holding us back from a huge jump in temps will be how long the morning fog hangs around.

It is hard in the mid-Autumn to “burn off” fog fast with the lower sun angle, so as of now, we will see a slow warm up as the fog lifts, and once the associated clouds clear as well, we will warm in the afternoon back above normal into the middle to upper 60s.

It does appear that conditions will be decent to good to see some additional fog overnight into Thursday morning as the high will be parking over our area, meaning no winds. That fog should lift much quicker Thursday giving way to mostly sunny skies and a very mild day with highs near 70.

We will remain quite mild on Friday as temps will start in the upper 40s to near 50 and climb to the middle 70s in the afternoon. This should lead to an incredible 12th straight week for great FFN weather Friday night. With added clouds, temps should remain very warm in the mid to upper 60s at kickoff and only dropping to the lower 60s to upper 50s during the games. That is quite remarkable for November.

Saturday we will be near record warm. The record for the date is 76° in 1977, and out ahead of our next cold front we should see increasing clouds, a nice southwesterly breeze, and highs in the middle 70s, within striking distance, but just shy of the record. If we had more sunshine on Saturday, I think the record could be in play.

Saturday night showers will move in with the front as temps remain in the mid to upper 50s for lows. The front will stall across our area, and should give us additional shower chances on Sunday. Not a washout, but one where your plans should include dodging some showers. Highs will remain quite warm still near 70.

As the front stalls it will washout across our area, but the low associated with it will push to our southeast. For Monday this will continue to give us a southeasterly flow, and temps running well above normal in the upper 60s to near 70 with a few isolated showers possible.

We should dry a bit for Tuesday as our next cold front builds to the west, but this again is going to keep temps on the very mild side for Tuesday. High pressure will be in command to our southwest, and the flow around it will push warm air with a southwesterly breeze and highs again near 70.

-Dave