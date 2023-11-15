QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny, few clouds late, high 69

Friday: Rain showers on & off, high 60

Saturday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 47

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After another beautiful day with temps roughly 14° above normal, clear skies will be the rule tonight with temps slightly above normal for this time of the year. Most of us starting off about 2-4 degrees above normal in the middle to upper 30s.

We will see mostly sunny skies again on Thursday with temps in the lower 60s by lunch, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. There will be a few spots climbing into the lower 70s with a nice south/southwesterly breeze. Clouds will increase Thursday evening into the overnight.

The bulk of the rain will arrive in the west before sunrise on Friday, with scattered showers expected during the morning ahead of the cold front. We will have more rain moving through on and off through the day with the cold front arriving before sunset on Friday. Showers will taper off behind the front Friday night with temps dipping to the middle 30s.

This weekend expect clearing skies on Saturday with cooler conditions and highs in the upper 40s. Frosty starts will be the rule for Sunday and Monday mornings with lows near 30. We will have plenty of sunshine on Sunday and a seasonal day in the lower 50s. We will have clouds increasing ahead of our next cold front & low pressure system on Monday with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will ramp up big time for next Tuesday, so travel may be impacted by rain on Tuesday/Tuesday night and at least into Wednesday morning. Temps on Tuesday will be close to 50 ahead of the front, but falling temps expected for Wednesday behind the low. In fact on the backside we will have to watch the track closely.

We could have a few wet flakes mixed in with rain showers in the morning on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s only, and kind of breezy next Wednesday.

-Dave