Columbus forecast: Very rainy, windy at times, with near record warm temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds early, rain showers toward daybreak, low 45

Friday: Rainy, very warm, and breezy, high 59

Saturday: Rainy, windy, record warm, with a chance of pm storms, high 67

Sunday: Cloudy & breezy, high 43

Monday: Partly sunny, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It started off rather chilly this morning with wind chills in the teens as expected, but a major turnaround pushed readings to around 50 or just above this afternoon before clouds thickened up. This will keep temps in check this evening as temps should only fall into the middle 40s.

If we hold at the forecast of 45 that would be a new record for the warmest low for the 10th of January. Rain will move in just before daybreak on Friday, and should make for a wet morning commute. Rain showers will come in waves through the day on Friday with highs pushing to near record levels around 59.

Winds will pick up during the day, and be breezy through much of Friday with some stronger wind gusts into the 30s(mph), and the winds could get a bit stronger Friday night.

Friday night we will continue with periods of rain showers, and lows only in the middle 50s. Saturday will be breezy to windy at times, exceptionally warm with the cold front to our west, we should surge into the middle to upper 60s, which would be record range for Saturday.

Saturday will have periods of heavy rainfall, and by mid to late afternoon we could have a line of thunderstorms that comes through, and could add more wind to the forecast for a brief period before sunset. Rain will continue (heavy at times) Saturday evening before tapering off.

On the backside of this system we will start cloudy and breezy on Sunday and winds will slowly relax through the day with skies clearing a bit later and highs in the lower 40s.

We will rebound Monday to around 50 with mostly cloudy skies. We will have numbers in the lower 50s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, Tuesday evening into the overnight we could have a few rouge showers.

Wednesday our next stronger cold front will push through brining a chance of rain, and highs above normal ahead of it in the upper 40s. We will end with much colder air ushering in behind it, which could give us some overnight changeover.

Thursday will easily be our coldest day of the next 7, with highs in the middle 30s and falling into the 20s later in the day with snow showers, or what we call a typical mid-January day 🙂

-Dave