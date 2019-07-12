Very nice weekend ahead before tropical moisture arrives

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry still, high 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups, high 88

Monday: Isolated storms, muggy, high 88

Tuesday: Clouds increase, hot, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Things are quiet as high pressure is settling in, and keeping skies clearing and allowing drier air to move in. This will set us up for a nice with nice temps with lows in the lower 60s to near 60.

On Saturday we will start off cool and nice, and heat up quickly to back near 90 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night clouds will increase a bit, and we could see a stray pop-up by Sunday morning.

Sunday’s rain chances are pretty low end, but they are still there, with isolated pop-ups possible as a weak boundary sags south with highs in the upper 80s. I think we will have a slight chance again on Monday as that front moves back north.

Tuesday we will be between that system, and the remnants of Barry that are forecast to head up our way, and should start to bring clouds in during the day Tuesday, and most likely rain and storms after midnight Tuesday night.

Wednesday we will look for on/off rain showers with a few thunderstorms. Temps should be down with this rain around, but if we get some breaks in the clouds, we could have temps recover to near normal on Wednesday in the middle 80s.

Thursday that system will be departing to the east, and we should at least have an isolated chance of storms, especially early, with highs in the upper 80s. After that the heat will soar back in for Friday with highs in the lower 90s, and humidity cranked up (to 11! ha).

Have a great weekend, do not forget plenty of fluids, and the sunscreen as the UV will be at a 9+ all weekend.

-Dave