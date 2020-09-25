Very nice first weekend of Autumn on tap, rain chances finally returning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 58

Saturday: Few clouds, high 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Monday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, high 74

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and highs that have topped back into the upper 70s to near 80. I expect that we will have a nice evening for football with temps that will fall into the lower 70s during football and into the upper 60s later.

Overnight tonight we will enjoy a beautiful night with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs quite mild in the lower 80s.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with more clouds late in the day, highs will top into the middle 80s. Expect that clouds will increase Sunday night with rain coming in late and lows in the lower 60s.

Monday we will see scattered rain showers around the area with a cold front arriving late in the day with highs still in the middle 70s. The cold front will knock temps back into the middle 60s for Tuesday with rain showers around.

We will have morning showers, breezy, and cool temps on Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. We will see cool weather continue through much of next work week as a series of disturbances moving through. We will see stray showers on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday of next week will be more like late October vs early October with temps only in the lower 60s with partly sunny skies.

-Dave