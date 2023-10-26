We’re enjoying a very mild week for late October, with temperatures averaging more than 10 degrees above normal, courtesy of strong high pressure in the Southeastern states pumping southerly breeze northward.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as we see readings climb into the mid-70s. A minor disturbance will bring more cloud cover tonight and Friday, but moisture will be limited to isolated showers. Lows tonight will only dip into the low 60s.

A cold front will sag southeast across Ohio on Friday, with occasional showers, before stalling near the Ohio River over the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will reach the mid-70s for one more time this week.

Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front beginning on Saturday, dropping readings into the low to mid-60s. There should be a lull in the rain during the day, before wet weather returns Saturday night and Sunday, with a rumble of thunder in the south, as low pressure tracks along the boundary.

The cold front will eventually be forced south by a surge of very chilly air for Halloween.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy. High 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 76

Saturday: Clouds, little cooler. High 65 (61)

Sunday: Periods of rain, rumbles. High 62 (57)

Monday: Morning showers, breezy, chilly. High 49 (44)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 44 (30)

Wednesday: Sunny, crisp. High 46 (28)