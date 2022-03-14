QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild night, low 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 60

Wednesday: Clearing skies, mild, high 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It is the last Monday of winter, and it sure didnt feel that way. After a slightly cooler than normal start to the day, temps rebounded nicely back above normal by about 10 degrees. Tonight clouds will slowly increase with temps only dropping back to the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a cloudier day than Monday with similar results in the temperature department. Expect high temps back around 60 with less wind. Skies will start to clear out a bit heading into the overnight with lows dropping to the lower 40s. Expect more sunshine and a great day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be even nicer on Thursday as numbers will start in the middle 40s and soar into the lower 70s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. I expect we will stay very mild into Friday morning with clouds increasing and lows only in the lower 50s.

Temps will rebound back into the upper 60s on Friday as rain showers move into the area mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Expect temps to fall back into the lower 40s on Saturday morning with rain showers ending. Temps will cool back to near normal for the final day of winter around 50. Sunday Spring officially starts late in the morning, and it will be a nice day with clearing skies and temps into the upper 50s to near 60.

Early next week clouds will increase ahead of our next rainmaker by Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like even with more clouds on Monday, a southerly breeze will get us into the lower to middle 60s.

-Dave