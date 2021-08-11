Very hot & sticky weather with more storms for Columbus area

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH IN EFFECT:

Severe t-storm watch remains in effect until 8pm tonight mainly along and north of I-70. Thunderstorms that are moving through this area will produce strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY:

Heat advisory has been issued for Thursday from noon until 8pm for much of our area, as hot temps and humidity will combine for heat index values (feels like temps) in the triple digits 100-104°

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms this evening., clearing later, very warm & muggy, low 75

Thursday: Sunshine early, very hot & humid, storms later, high 94

Friday: Frontal storms, still hot & humid, high 90

Saturday: Clearing skies later, high 83

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very warm and muggy day today, and now we are watching a strong line of thunderstorms moving through the northwest part of the state. This line is showing a bit of weakening since earlier this afternoon, but still has the potential to produce some strong damaging winds this evening, especially north of I-70.

This line has already produced some small hail as well, and will continue to do so for a few more hours. Also, brief periods of heavy rain will be likely, but since the storms are moving at a good clip, we should be safe from major flooding issues. This line will push east and fall apart this evening with clearing skies later.

Overnight we will see skies clearing, with very high humidity, and very warm temps. The record for the warmest low tomorrow (8/12) is back in 2016 at 77°, so we will be close, but not a record. Thursday will be a very hot day when the heat and humidity are combined.

Right now it appears that Thursday will not only be our hottest day of the month so far, but our top 2 hottest days of the year, and when the high humidity is factored in, expect heat index values to push into the lower triple digits Thursday. This is why we have our first head advisory for our area since June 19, 2020.

Late in the day with plenty of instability, expect some more pop-up storms (not as many as today) for tomorrow late day into the evening. More rain and storms will return on Friday as we will be ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Friday night.

Friday the main threat will be strong gusty winds with storms, and a hot day again with highs near 90 and heat index values near 100. Friday night the front will finally push south and east. Temps will fall to the middle 60s overnight.

The front will not be far away to start the weekend so more clouds are expected south and southeast on Saturday with clearing by later in the day and highs in the lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs near normal in the middle 80s.

Monday clouds will increase again with highs in the middle 80s. That front that is stalled to our south will meander its way north on Tuesday and Wednesday and this will give us a few pop-up showers with the best chances south of I-70. Highs will remain near normal in the middle 80s.

-Dave