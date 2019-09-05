Very cool night ahead, another cool front coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 53

Friday: Mostly clear early, clouds late, high 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 76

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We will continue to see mostly clear skies overnight tonight with temps falling quickly to the lower 60s by midnight and into the upper 40s outside the city to lower 50s in the city. Shockingly we will have a bit of a breeze, so it is possible we could have a few spots registering wind chills in the upper 40s in the morning.

Friday, expect mostly sunny skies early, but in the afternoon, skies will quickly thicken up with clouds arriving ahead of a weak cool front. This boundary might bring a mid-late afternoon isolated shower to the northeast.

For most of the area, we will have more clouds around, just like last week for the Football Friday Nite games. Should have temps in the lower to middle 70s at kick-off, dropping into the upper 60s later.

This weekend, we will have more clouds than sun, and a early fall preview with temps in the middle 70s both afternoons. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 50s with partly sunny skies both days.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies again with highs in the upper 70s. A warm front will lift north, and this will give us more sunshine, and temps back above normal in the middle 80s. Wednesday we will climb into the middle to upper 80s with a good deal of sun.

Wednesday night a chance of showers and a storm or two as a cool front will bring temps back to normal near 80 by next Thursday.

-Dave