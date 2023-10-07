QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty sprinkles & cool, high 57

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 41

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 55 (42)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 59 (40)

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies, high 61 (41)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 66 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is a very chilly start to the weekend across central Ohio. With the cold fronts that came through, we now find ourselves in a very cool pattern. Expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few sprinkles to pop up during the afternoon. For reference, temperatures today will be almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s across the region.

Clouds will clear out a bit tonight making it even more chilly to start the new week. Lows will drop to the low 40s to the upper 30s in the rural parts of central Ohio. It will not be the last time this lows at that level within the week.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, but slightly cooler temperatures. It will be the most fall-like weekend days we will see in central Ohio so far. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. The cooler air will really help the fall foliage brighten up as well. Peak color change this year is still expected for mid October in our part of the state.

Going into the work week will bring a mix of clouds and sun to start, but more sunshine will eventually come through by the middle of the week. Overall we are expecting to stay below average for our temperatures for now, but a brief warm up will arrive late this week. Rain chances are expected to increase ahead of our next system that we are tracking.

-Bryan