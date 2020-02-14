Very cold night ahead, weekend warm-up coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 10

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds return late, high 37

Sunday: Pre-sunrise flurries, mostly cloudy, high 42

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Tuesday: Rainy, mild, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a very chilly afternoon, in fact the coldest of the season as highs only climbed into the lower to middle 20s across much of our area. Tonight will rival the coldest night of the cold weather season, going back to November 13th when the low was 11.

Tonight we will have clear skies and winds relaxing, and a broken snow pack, which should allow temps to fall to the upper single digits to around the lower teens. The only thing stopping temps from dropping too much will be a light wind shift to the south before daybreak.

Saturday will be a cold start, and a nicer afternoon with sun and clouds mixed and highs in the upper 30s. We will see a slight chance of snow flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday early morning, and then mainly cloudy skies on Sunday and highs in the lower 40s.

Monday skies will remain mainly cloudy with highs back into the middle 40s. Tuesday a warm front will lift north well before midnight and push temps into the lower 50s as rain showers move in ahead of a cold front. That appears like our best chance of moisture over the next week.

Rain showers will end as snow showers Tuesday night as temps fall into the middle 20s. Wednesday will have slowly breaking clouds with temps below normal in the lower to middle 30s.

We will have some cool starts on Thursday and Friday, but with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon we will see temps in the middle 30s on Thursday and in the lower 40s on Friday.

-Dave