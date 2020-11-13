Very cold night ahead, cool weekend in store with another front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cold, low 26

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain showers at night, high 52

Sunday: Showers early, windy, clearing later, high 54

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a seasonal day again today with highs in the middle 50s. We will see numbers quickly falling into the middle 30s by midnight. Overnight lows will generally drop into the middle 20s with some pockets of lower 20s outside of town.

Saturday will start off with sunshine and will see clouds increasing through the day on Saturday with more clouds late and highs in the lower 50s. Saturday night clouds will be thick with rain showers coming into our area before midnight.

We will see rain showers to start early on Sunday with breezy to windy conditions, winds will relax a bit as cooler air works in on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will top near normal in the middle 50s. The cold front will work east Sunday night with lows dropping in the lower to middle 30s.

Monday should be a brisk day with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Another shot of cool air will become reinforced on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s with a few clouds. Wednesday will be mainly sunny as well with highs in the mid 40s.

We will see warmer air starting to lift north late next work week, with highs in the middle 50s on Thursday and close to 60 by the end of next work week.

-Dave