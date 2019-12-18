Very cold night ahead, big warm-up returning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Very cold, winds relax, low 12

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 34

Friday: Few clouds, high 40

Saturday: Some morning clouds, mostly sunny, high 44

Sunday: Few clouds, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a cold and blustery day today with temps barely in the upper 20s. We will see winds relaxing overnight tonight with lows dropping back into the lower teens to upper single digits.

Thursday we will start off cold, but with plenty of sunshine temps will quickly climb back into the lower 30s to middle 30s for afternoon highs. Thursday night will not be as cold with lows near 20.

On Friday we will see some clouds moving back into our area with temps climbing back to around 40 in the afternoon. Saturday sunshine will return with temps climbing into the middle 40s.

We will see temps back into the middle 40s on Sunday with a few clouds, and the warming pattern will continue into next week. Temps on Monday will push into the upper 40s with a few clouds around.

By Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds with highs in the upper 40s. It should remain dry and mild for the Christmas Eve travel day. For Christmas Day I do expect more clouds but temps running well above normal in the upper 40s to near 50.

-Dave