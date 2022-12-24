WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY:

Wind chills today will not be as cold today, but still dipping as low as -20 and slowly starting to improve through the day, but remaining well below zero.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, blowing flurries, breezy to windy, high 10

Sunday: Mixed clouds, breezy, high 15

Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light accumulations, high 22

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Morning,

After one of the coldest and snowiest days on record for the date Friday, we will see minor improvements today, but minor. We will see our wind chills still in the -20s early in the day, and gradually climbing to the negative teens today as temps start to slowly warm above zero.

With windy conditions expected still today, but not as windy as yesterday, I expect we will slowly see warming temps today back to near positive double digits by this evening. Winds today will still make for difficult travel at times. Do not expect normal travel speeds as drifts will slow things down. Wind chill advisories will be in effect today.

Tonight will be another cold and breezy night with lows near 5 with a mix of clouds. For Christmas Sunday expect one of the top 4 coldest Christmases on record with temps climbing to the middle teens. Wind chills may actually climb back to near 0 by the afternoon with breezy conditions with winds in the teens.

Temps will start in the lower single digits on Monday, with a clipper system moving toward our area, it will push through quickly on Monday giving us a quick shot of minor accumulating snowfall and less than ideal visibility for holiday travel. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 20s.

Starting Tuesday we will see improvements with highs near 30 under partly sunny skies. We will climb to near 40 on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Expect more clouds on Thursday with highs temps around 50. For Friday, we will complete a remarkable turnaround as most of our area will bein the middle 50s.

-Dave