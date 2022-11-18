QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, low 20

Saturday: Clearing early, clouds late, high 34

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold, high 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 45

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a cold day with little change in temperature today as the low started in the upper 20s and climbed to the lower 30s this afternoon. Skies will start to clear this evening, with the breeze settling down but keeping in the chills in the teens.

We will start off cold with temps in the upper teens Saturday morning with chills in the lower teens. Sunshine will bring temps back to just above freezing on Saturday but the breeze will keep chills in the 20s at best. Clouds will increase late Saturday with clouds pushing through with a reinforcing shot of cold air Saturday night.

This will bring some snow showers in our northern counties Saturday night. Expect the coldest air to arrive by Sunday morning. Temps will start in the middle teens on Sunday and climb to around 30 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Things will start to warm next week as high pressure slides to the east-southeast and will allow for a cold start Monday, but temps closer to normal in the middle 40s and sunny on Monday. Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Expect a good travel day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds and highs near 50. We will see clouds increase late Wednesday and into Turkey Day Thursday with highs on Thanksgiving in the upper 40s. Rain showers will return late Thursday evening and into the overnight.

This will be ahead of a cold front that will push through for Black Friday with rain showers and few wet flakes possible mixed in. Expect highs will occur early at midnight Friday, and drop to the lower 40s in the morning, and fall into the 30s late in the day.

-Dave