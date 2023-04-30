Low pressure will swirl over the Great Lakes the next few days, with bands of showers rotating southeast from time to time.

Breaks of sun will give way to scattered afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunder. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s. More rain will follow overnight, as winds increase from the west, gusting more than 20 mph.

Windy and unseasonably cold weather with periodic showers will prevail Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only manage to reach the 40s, with morning lows in the upper 30s—far below the normal high in the upper 60s. Showers may even contain a bit of small hail or graupel across the northern part of the state.

Winds will increase, with gusts topping 30 mph, making it feel more like March than May.

The second half of the week will be much more pleasant, with sunshine returning on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain rather cool, with highs in the mid-50s, before returning to more seasonal levels later in the week.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 56

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, cool, showers. Low: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly, showers. High 44

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, light showers. High 47 (39)

Wednesday: Clearing, cool. High 55 (37)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 63 (38)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (42)