Up and down temps on the way, with rain & snow in the forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, breezy at times, low 26

Thursday: Mixed clouds to clearing, with breezy conditions, high 42

Friday: Partly sunny, few flurries, high 33

Saturday: Cold start, few clouds, crisp, high 30

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, show showers late, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very gloomy afternoon after some morning sunshine, our temps topped near normal, but early this morning and will fall to the mid 20s by midnight tonight. We will see winds up in the 8-12 mph range which will drop chills closer to 20.

As we head past midnight wind will start to usher in slightly warmer air which will push temps to near 30, but still with breezy conditions by daybreak. We will see clouds in and out through the morning on Thursday morning with temps into the upper 30s by daybreak and into the lower 40s with more sun and wind later.

Thursday night clouds will increase as a cold front will approach, generally dry, and drop temps to the middle 20s again. Friday will be colder, cloudier, with some scattered flurries, but no accumulations, and highs in the lower 30s. Friday night with clearing skies, temps will sink to the upper teens to middle teens.

Saturday will be chilly, but bright with highs near 30. Sunday will start cool, but will cloud up, and temps will rise late as our next system arrives from the southwest. This will bring snow showers Sunday night, shifting to rain showers on Monday morning. Temps will push to the lower 40s during the morning.

By the afternoon we will see temps fall into the 30s again with snow showers later. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the mid 30s Tuesday, and near 30 on Wednesday.

-Dave