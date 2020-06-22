Unsettled weather starts our work week

Columbus Quick Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, stray storms. High 84

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

Tuesday: Rain, thunderstorms, breezy. High 83

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms, partly sunny. 65/80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. 62/82

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. 66/85

Forecast Discussion:

Leftover showers with a chance of thunderstorms will continue to drift northeast this morning. It will be a somewhat breezy, humid day with mostly cloudy skies this morning and a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance more showers and thunderstorms will lift northeast across the Ohio Valley. It will be another muggy night and morning tomorrow. Sunrise temperatures will be around 70.

Tomorrow a slow-moving cold front will sag through the region from northwest to southeast. We can expect more showers and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours through tomorrow evening. It will be breezy with a wind-shift from southwest to west by evening. Wind speeds will pick up to 10-20 miles per hour. The high will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

High pressure with drier, cooler air expands into the Buckeye State in time for the end of the week. There will still be a chance of rain Wednesday, but Thursday looks dry. Friday warmer and more humid air will return. It will be warm and humid with a chance of storms this weekend.

-Bob