QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain later, high 43

Tonight: Rain showers, low 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 54

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 46

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 53

Friday: Flurries, clouds, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off dry, with morning lows bottoming out right near normal in the 20s. Going into the afternoon, cloud cover continues to build, and temperatures warm back above normal, topping out in the low to middle 40s. Rain then begins to move in by late afternoon/early evening, arriving first in our western counties and then pushing eastward. While we are running slightly above normal with observed precipitation so far this month, flooding should not be much of a concern, with totals generally around 1/3″.

Rain continues overnight into Tuesday, before tapering off about in time for the morning commute, but lingering just a tad longer in our southeastern counties. The rest of Tuesday then looks dry, just cloudy, with highs pushing up into the middle 50s.

Wednesday also starts dry, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs dropping back just a bit behind a cold front, dropping into the middle 40s. Rain then moves in Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday out ahead of our next low pressure system.

That system looks to bring us some heavier showers, and a few rumbles throughout Thursday. Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 50s, and it will be fairly windy at times as that next cold front moves in.

That drops temperatures back into the upper 30s, near seasonable averages, as we head into Friday. Flurries will be possible as that system pulls farther east on Friday.

-McKenna