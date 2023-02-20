QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, iso. PM sprinkle, high 54

Tonight: Iso. shower, decreasing clouds, low 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 48

Wednesday: Rain showers, mild, high 60

Thursday: AM showers clearing, windy, high 71

Friday: Clearing, cold, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After a beautiful weekend in Central Ohio, our mild temperature trend continues. We’re looking at highs in the middle 50s this afternoon, with mainly cloudy skies, and only light winds. We will remain mostly dry today, with the exception of just an isolated sprinkle as a weak cold front passes through later in the day.

We start Tuesday morning off with an isolated shower chance, but fairly early on. For Tuesday afternoon, expect just partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, with highs topping out in the upper 40s.

By Wednesday, expect rain showers, starting in the morning and continuing throughout the day. This is as a warm from lifts northward through the state. This also gives us a boost in temperatures, continuing to warm into the late evening hours, up near 60 here in the city. We are looking at a fairly sharp divide in temperatures, with temps north of that cold front running 10-20 degrees cooler than our southern counties.

By Thursday, rain clears up pretty early on in the day, then we’re looking at a windy day. A very similar setup to the last several weeks, where that breeze picks up out of the south, giving us a boost in temperatures, up near 70. Behind it, a cold front moves through, which drops our temperatures back into the upper 30s for Friday.

The cool down is short-lived, once again, with temperatures warming back up into the weekend.

-McKenna