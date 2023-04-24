QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds, PM shower, high 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy, AM frost, low 33

Tuesday: Light PM shower, high 57

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 59

Thursday: More clouds, showers late, high 61

Friday: Sct’d rain, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got an unseasonably cool weather pattern settling in, with temperatures feeling much more like March. For Monday, expect increasing cloud cover, then a few light and spotty showers this afternoon. Highs will top out near 50 in Columbus.

Clouds break up briefly overnight, allowing temperatures to drop back close to freezing into Tuesday morning. For the afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50s with cloud cover. Once again, we’ll be tracking a few more light and spotty afternoon showers.

By Wednesday, we do have a drier day on tap, with a bit more sunshine. Highs for Wednesday top out in the upper 50s to near 60.

Going into Thursday, we’ll be looking at highs in the lower 60s. It does look like we will remain dry throughout most of Thursday, with rain moving in overnight and into Friday.

Expect scattered showers for Friday, with highs remaining near 60. Then we’ve got even more rain going into the weekend.

-McKenna