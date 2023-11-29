QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slightly warmer, more sunshine, high 42

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Thursday: Clouds later, high 51

Friday: Scattered rain showers, high 47

Saturday: Isolated sprinkles, high 52

Sunday: Scattered showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

After a brutally cold start to the week, we’re finally starting to warm up! Sunshine and a change in the wind will help us get closer to normal today. Thankfully, that trend will mostly continue as we head into the weekend.

Sunshine and southerly winds will help bump our temperatures up to the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. However, winds will still stay strong, so “feels-like” values will stay closer to freezing. Temperatures continue to warm into Thursday with highs reaching the lower 50s. Sunshine is around to start off the day, but clouds build in the evening ahead of rain.

Scattered showers build up on Friday as a low pressure center swings to our south. Friday will be our rainiest day as chances taper off through the weekend. Temperatures don’t take a major hit, remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Saturday.

After a lull in the wet weather on Saturday, rain showers return on Sunday through the start of next week. Temperatures are at their warmest on Sunday in the mid 50s, but we start to fall to the mid 40s by the middle of the following week. Rain starts to taper off and we begin to dry out by next Tuesday.

-Joe