Tricky roller coaster forecast for the rest of the work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Colder rain showers with a light wintry mix late, low 31

Wednesday: AM mix to clouds, then mix to rain late day, high 36

Thursday: Rainy early, turning warmer, high 46

Friday: Turning colder with snow showers, high 34

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower late, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

A very complex weather forecast for the next several days. The main reason is a slow moving boundary that disturbances will ride along the next few days.

Tonight we will see rainy weather early and moisture streams in as a slow moving cold front slices south and east and drops temps about 20 degrees or more from daytime highs. This will allow a light wintry mix to develop to the north and slowly work down towards the I-70 corridor overnight.

Road surface temps have been running well above freezing and should remain above freezing overnight and into the morning hours on Wednesday. The area that might be of concern will be in our north/northwest where temps will be closer to freezing longer and there are more rural (less traveled) roads to lose heat faster.

Wednesday morning we will watch as the bulk of the moisture begins to head south, and we will have a light mix of snow showers near I-70 in the morning with that focus in the south part of the state by mid morning as temps will hover near freezing. Later in the day another round of moisture will work northward for the evening commute.

Surface temps will be in the middle 30s as the moisture arrives late Wednesday but the temperature profile will allow for a possible light mix at the start, but changing over to colder rain showers as “warmer” air lifts north. Temps will fall only a couple to a few degrees Wednesday evening, and then begin to rise into the Thursday morning commute.

By Thursday morning, the temperature profile will provide all rain for the morning hours. We will see cloudy skies later in the day with highs in the middle to upper 40s. This will also be short lived as we will see a shot of colder air wrapping around this system and diving south for Friday.

This will bring a chance of snow showers on Friday, and it is possible we could see some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces with temps only in the lower to middle 30s on Friday. The weekend will start dry on Saturday and seasonal with highs in the upper 30s.

A weak warmer boundary will lift north late Saturday, and it is possible that could squeeze out a light shower or two late Saturday. Sunday temps will be a few degrees above normal in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday rain showers will return ahead of a slow, lazy frontal boundary. This will get temps into the middle 40s. I say this front is lazy, because it appears to stall out near/across our area for Tuesday too, with temps tricky, because if it moves further south we could be a bit cooler (upper 30s), and if its further north we could be a bit warmer (upper 40s). At this time I think it will be stalled near I-70, which should allow temps in the lower 40s with scattered showers.

-Dave