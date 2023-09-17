QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty showers continue, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy & quiet, low 55

Monday: Sunshine returning, high 73 (51)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 75 (53)

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, high 79 (57)

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, high 81 (57)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday starts off soggy across much of central Ohio. Rain chances will go down as the morning goes on, but will pick up a little bit later in the afternoon. Spotty showers can be expected during the later part of the day. While there will be plenty of breaks in the clouds that will let the sun shine through, don’t be surprised when a quick shower passes by your area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight the rain chances go back down and will stay down. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy. Lows will fall into the mid 50s. Overall this will be a pretty quiet and calm night with light winds coming from the north.

Monday will bring back the sunshine little by little across central Ohio. A drier pattern will also begin to settle in as well. High pressure will move in and help keep our conditions calm and quiet. Highs will only be in the low 70s, but this will be the coolest day that we will see for some time.

A warming trend begins through the new work week. by Tuesday we are back in the mid 70s, and by the end of the week the 80s make a come back to central Ohio. During this whole time expect plenty of sunshine as summer comes to an end. The autumnal equinox will happen early Saturday morning. That will begin the astronomical start of the fall season.

-Bryan