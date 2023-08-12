TORNADO WATCH NORTHERN HALF OF OHIO UNTIL 9 P.M.

A cluster of severe storms, some producing tornadoes, tracked east across the northern portion of the state. The most active weather has shifted into northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

A cold front trailing low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will push through the region later this evening, bringing scattered showers and storms, in a muggy air mass, with a few on the strong side—producing brief gusty winds and heavy rain.

Skies will partially clear behind the showers overnight, with readings falling back to the mid-60s by dawn.

Dry weather and sunshine will prevail on Sunday, with seasonably warm afternoon readings in the mid-80s. The next system will bring an increase in clouds later in the day, and showers and storms are likely late Sunday night and Monday.

Breezy and much cooler air will follow on Tuesday, with readings in the 70s. High pressure will follow, bringing sunshine and lower humidity midweek.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered storms. High 85

Tonight: Evening showers. Low 66

Sunday: More sunshine. High 86

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 80 (68)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 74 (63)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 81 (58)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (60)

Friday: Sunny. High 82 (65)