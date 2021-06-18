Tornado Watch in effect for Columbus area Friday night

TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 11PM Tonight:

This continues as strong storms are moving into our area this evening into the overnight hours.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & Storms, some strong to severe storms possible & heavy rain, low 68

Saturday: Rain & storms, some heavy rain possible, high 83

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-storms, high 86

Monday: Rain & strong storms ahead of a front, high 85

Tuesday: Morning showers, partly cloudy, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

As expected, we are seeing strong rain and storms starting to move into the state this evening. Around 4pm, a large tornado was reported crossing into Ohio from Indiana to our northwest. These storms will continue to approach Central Ohio this evening before sunset with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail, and possibly a tornado as well.

More showers and storms will be possible as a boundary looks to develop and push south before midnight with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be a feature of Saturday with on and off periods of heavy rain and storms, through mid morning, by midday and into the afternoon. The storms and rains will continue into the evening hours on Saturday and then the chances will decrease into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday expect a few isolated storms in our area, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storms will return big time on Monday with them ahead of a strong cold front. We could see some strong storms again later on Monday with heavy rainfall possible again. The front will work to the east of our area during the morning on Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s. On Tuesday we will see showers early, and then clearing and cool with highs in the lower 70s. Beautiful weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Temps back into the middle 70s on Wednesday and into the lower 80s on Thursday.

Pop-up storms continue on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave