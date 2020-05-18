Tornado warning in effect until 5:30 pm for Franklin and Madison counties.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza says people in West Jefferson, Hilliard, and downtown Columbus toward the west, should be in your safe place, like a basement or the lowest level of your home as far away as you can get from windows/the outside of your home.

About 7 minutes ago (as of 5:13 p.m.) local law enforcement did report spotting an apparent tornado with this system. The leading edge of the line will near Dublin around 5:40 p.m.

Union County south of Marysville should get ready as the system continues to move north.

The eastern portion of Franklin County is not under the tornado warning at this time.

TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday evening for locations east of I-75. The National Weather Service says the main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, but an isolated tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.

Tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. as strong to severe storms approach. Remember that the safest place to be during a tornado is in the lowest level far from outside walls or window. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/MYzmlWkGAK — Liz McGiffin ☈ (@MetMcGiffin) May 18, 2020

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Tuesday evening

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, heavy rain, p.m. thunderstorms possible. High 77

Tonight: Showers, heavy rain, chance of thunderstorms. Low 59

Tuesday: More rain, cooler. High 64

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 63

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 69

Friday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then Partly sunny. High 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

As the next round of rain and storms move into the area, we will be watching for the threat for flash flooding, small hail and even the isolated chance for a tornado. Because of this, there is a Tornado Watch in effect until 9 p.m. today, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central and western Ohio through Tuesday evening.

As an upper level of low pressure moves into the area slowly progresses, we will see several opportunities for heavy rain. The Flash Flood Watch for central and western Ohio through Tuesday evening means that heavy rain is likely over a short period of time. Total rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible with some localized amounts to around 4 inches over the next 48 hours. There will be chances of flash flooding with the downpours and possibility of training, where heavy rain repeats over the same areas.

As storms move in from south to north into an unstable atmosphere, we could also see some strong to severe storms. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind and heavy rain, but some small hail and even the chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out, make sure that you have your NBC4 mobile weather app on, and have ways to get updates on our changing weather.

Rain and storm chances will continue through Friday, so even after the time frame of this flood watch, make sure that you are taking precautions for flooding.

We’ll finally start to catch a break from the rain Friday afternoon into the weekend. During this time, temepratures will jump back up to the mid 70s Friday, then 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great night, and continue to stay weather aware!

-Liz