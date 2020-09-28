Tonight’s strong cold front bringing some Fall-like changes this week

WEATHER ALERT DAY CONTINUES THIS EVENING:

Storm Team 4 continues to track breezy to windy showers this evening, some of which may exceed 40-50mph winds ahead of the cold front this evening. We will continue with our Weather Alert Day for the possibility of strong winds with a few of these showers.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, breezy at times, low 50

Tuesday: Broken clouds turning mostly cloudy, colder, high 64

Wednesday: Sunshine early, few showers late, high 68

Thursday: Showers north, more clouds, high 64

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a warm day today with a strong cold front cutting into our area this evening. Temps are going to go from near 80 this afternoon back into the 50s this evening. Rain will continue through our area through sunset tonight.

Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy at times, but flooding rains shouldn’t be a big threat as we will continue to watch the rain moving northeast quickly at 30-40mph. The main severe weather threat will be gusty winds associated with a few rain showers. This chance remains very low this evening, and will end as colder air quickly moves in.

Overnight, showers will push east after sunset, and we will have a few showers in the far east by midnight tonight with temps back into the middle 50s. We will see mixed clouds after midnight with lows into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday we will see some sunshine in the morning, but more clouds as we head into the afternoon and temps much colder with highs only in the middle to lower 60s. We will have a bit of clearing Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will start with more sunshine and then another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in Wednesday late with an isolated chance of showers and highs back into the upper 60s. Expect cooler air to move in Wednesday night. Thursday we will see a weak disturbance to our north which will bring showers near the lake in north Ohio.

Highs on Thursday will only be back into the lower 60s. Skies will clear for Friday with high pressure moving in Friday evening. Temps will climb to near 60, and drop into the 50s fast for the FFN games Friday night. The weekend will start off possibly frosty on Saturday.

Temps will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning and will climb to near 60 in the afternoon with sunshine. Saturday night will be chilly again, and Sunday will see clouds increasing later with highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers will return Sunday late, and Monday will stay cool in the lower 60s.

-Dave