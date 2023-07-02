SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 9 P.M.

The air is very muggy and conducive to showers and few stronger, with downpours and frequent lightning this evening. Persistent cloudiness will limit sunshine and hold high temperatures this to the low 80s. The greatest threat of a severe storm will be over the southern half of the state.

An area of low pressure will advance along a stalled frontal boundary draped across the northern part of the state, which could provide some additional energy for strong to severe storms through about 9 p.m. Scattered showers will linger overnight into the morning hours.

Rain chances will decrease to scattered showers and isolated storms on Monday, drifting southeast late in the evening, but there is still the chance of a passing shower during the Red, White & Boom! evening activities.

Independence Day is looking relatively dry and seasonably warm in the mid- to upper 80s. A weak bubble of high pressure will likely keep conditions dry on Wednesday, outside of an isolated storm, with readings in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front Thursday into Friday, with a gradual cooldown heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 83

Tonight: Showers, storms early, possibly severe. Low 69

Red, White & Boom!: Partly sunny, few showers. High 82

4th of July: Partly cloudy, sticky. High 86 (67)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 88 (67)

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 87 (69)

Friday: Showers linger. High 82 (66)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 83 (59)