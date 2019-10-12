Threat for frost on Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold, patchy frost, low 37

Sunday: Mainly sunny, some frost to start, high 67

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Sun early, clouds later, showers late, high 68

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

After a sunny but chilly end to the weekend, clear sky will keep temperatures falling fast tonight. As lows fall down to the mid to upper 30s, there is a chance for frost to make an appearance as well. Because of this, frost advisories are set to go into effect Sunday morning between 2-10 a.m. for most of the area. So, make sure that you are covering up any plants before you go to bed to protect them.

As high pressure continues to take charge tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine through the day and a seasonal afternoon. This means that temperatures will jump back to the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than today and right in line with normal for this time of the year.

Another weak cold front will move through Sunday night. This will do little more than shift the wind and add a few more clouds on Columbus Day. Highs on Monday will be just a few degrees cooler than Sunday and reach the mid 60s.

Despite more clouds building in on Tuesday, we’ll see warmer and very seasonal temperatures starting off in the low 40s, then topping off in the upper 60s.

Another cold front will move through Tuesday night. This will bring in another chance for rain and cooler air. We won’t be cold enough for snow, but lows will be cool and in the 40s, and only bounce back to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

High pressure and southerly flow returns for the end of the week. That means more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz