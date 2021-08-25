The heat wave continues, adding a few storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot, sticky, scattered storms. High 93

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low 71

Thursday: Humid, chance of showers and storms. High 91

Friday: Muggy, off/on showers and storms. High 90 (72)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. High 91 (71)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The big story again today will be the unusual heat and humidity. Never leave your children or pets in an unattended vehicle in weather like this! It will be another day to seek shade plus air conditioning and drink plenty of water. The average high for Columbus is 83. Yesterday we hit 92 with heat indices several degrees above that.

Today there will also be scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Isolated downpours are possible.

High temperatures in the low 90s, and higher in some locations, are expected. Heat indices may peak in the advisory level around 100-degrees.

A subtropical ridge over Central Ohio and much of the eastern U.S. is keeping temperatures well above normal. That will continue right through the weekend. Expect diurnally driven showers and storms too. High temperatures will stay around 90. Morning lows will stay around 70.

A front that will pass through the area Monday/Monday night will bring more rain and leave us somewhat cooler air Tuesday.

Stay Cool! Stay Hydrated!!!

-Bob