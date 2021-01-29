The calm before the snow, cold tonight, snowy weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, light winds, cold, low 16

Saturday: Clouds increase quickly, dry during the day, high 36

Saturday Night: Snow, accumulating snow expected, low 28

Sunday: Snow changing to wet snow/rain mix, snow north, high 39

Sunday Night: Rain/mix changing to light snow, low 29

Monday: Chance snow, light accumulations, high 33

Tuesday: Snow flurries early, colder, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very beautiful day today, with plenty of sunshine, but chilly temps in the lower 30s. Skies will remain clear this evening, and that will allow temps to fall quickly overnight tonight back into the 20s. We will have a very light northeast to east wind overnight and this along with the lack of clouds will allow temps to fall into the teens overnight again.

Saturday expect a quick increase of cloud cover in our area through the morning hours, but temps will climb back into the middle 30s during the day as clouds thicken up. It will be easily the better of the two weekend days as the daytime hours will be dry.

Saturday night, expect the snow to start to work in from the southwest between 7-9pm in the southwest part of the state. Initially it will not be hitting the ground as the air will still be relatively dry, but it will quickly become saturated and we will go from nothing to efficient snow quickly between 9pm and midnight.

There will be on and off periods of moderate snow expected overnight on Saturday night and into Sunday morning as temps remain in the upper 20s. Sunday morning it appears that warmer air associated with the low will start to bring a change to wet snow & rain across our area.

Most of us will be waking up Sunday morning to several inches of snow on the ground with the lowest totals in the south part of the state, where 1-2″ of snowfall will be possible, north of US-22 we will be more in the 2-4″ range by Sunday morning. Near I-70 and north we will see more likely 3-5″ of snowfall with higher totals possible in the northwest where temps will stay colder.

Sunday the major thing to watch is how far north the warmer air makes it. This will not only melt some of the snow on the ground, but the rain will also tamp down the totals. This low will continue to work east and by Sunday night the colder air will take hold again. This will change the precip back to snowfall.

At this point the amount of moisture available will be much lighter on the backside of the system so another inch or so will be possible heading into Monday, with the higher end totals being north closer to 2″ of additional snow. Monday the low will pull away, but we will still see additional snowfall that could give us light additional accumulations.

Tuesday will start with some flurries and see bits of sunshine through the day with highs in the lower 30s. We will start to see melting on Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the middle 30s. Our next weather maker will return on Wednesday night and into Thursday with highs in the middle 40s with rain ahead of the cold front.

Thursday showers will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning we could see some snow showers during the morning on the backside of this system with highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave