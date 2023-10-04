QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, low 64

Thursday: Late showers, high 82

Friday: Showers, cooler, high 71

Saturday: Breezy showers, high 56

Sunday: Cooler sunshine, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

High pressure is starting to let go of our skies. We saw a few more clouds, but a stubborn southerly flow has kept our temperatures in the mid 80s. As we go through the next couple of days, our weather will be flipped on its head!

A cold front is getting closer to Central Ohio that will bring in the first taste of cool weather we have seen since Fall started. Clouds will be pretty steady throughout the day on Thursday. Despite the lack of sunshine, winds out of the south will push us up to the lower 80s by the afternoon. Starting Thursday evening, rain returns to Central Ohio.

Scattered showers will pick up as Thursday comes to an end as the cold front begins to cross our area. Most of the rain will move in overnight, but there will still be scattered showers to dodge throughout Friday. Friday won’t be a washout with more of an on/off pattern going throughout the day. Temperatures will already start to cool off, only reaching the 70s.

Saturday is when the real cool weather starts to settle in. We’ll only make it to the mid 50s after starting off in the 40s. The rest of the day will be fairly windy with a couple of stray showers still possible. Sunday will be drier and less windy, but just as cool.

The following week tries to recover. Sunshine returns back to our skies starting on Monday. Temperatures will trek from the lower 60s to the upper 60s by the middle of the week.

-Joe