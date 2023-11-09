QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Fairly cloudy, low 43

Friday: AM clouds, PM sunshine, high 56

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 50

Sunday: Brisk sunshine, high 52

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

A cold front that moved through Wednesday night has chilled us out from the 70s that we were seeing a day ago. As the days go by, temperatures will continue to cool off, but we get a long streak of sunshine.

Clouds will build as we go through the rest of Thursday night and stick around to start off the day on Friday. Through the final day of the work week, high pressure will start to push in and clear out our skies. A ton of sunshine fills back in by Friday afternoon. Temperatures for tomorrow will return to the mid 50s.

Sunshine remains steady through the weekend, but we won’t get any warmer because of it. Northerly flow continues to drop our temperatures to the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday. The end of the weekend will see just the slightest bump in temperatures.

For the following work week, sunny and dry weather sticks around for a while. This is temperatures will finally start to warm up a little more. We’re bouncing to the mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday. As the second half of the week rolls in, we’re warming up even more, getting closer to the lower 60s.

-Joe