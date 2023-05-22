QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Tuesday: Even warmer, high 82

Wednesday: Still warm, high 80

Thursday: Cooling off, high 69

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Sunshine and warm weather have settled into Central Ohio for the next couple of days! Skies will stay clear through Monday night and temperatures will drop to the upper 50s. Sunshine stays steady through Tuesday and temperatures climb even higher as we reach into the lower 80s.

A slight cool down comes through on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A bigger cool down is on the way for the second half of the week. A cold front pushes out of the north Wednesday night. We see a few stray showers move in by the evening, but the temperature drop will be the bigger impact. That will combine with an upper level disturbance to drop us to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday.

Since we stay on the sunny side all week long, we will quickly warm back up. To start off the weekend, we’re reaching back into the mid to upper 60s. Our sunny trend comes to a brief end as a couple of stray showers move in Saturday night and stick around through Sunday. We dry by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures move back to the 80s for the start of next week and skies move back to the sunny side as well!

-Joe