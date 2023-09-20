QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Thursday: Warmer sunshine, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Saturday: Mild afternoon, high 78

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

The middle of the week has returned back to seasonable weather. Temperatures in Central Ohio made it back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. As we go through the last few days of Summer, we’ll be getting a little warmer and sunnier.

High pressure set off to our east is bringing in air out of the south. That is building temperatures through the rest of the week. Thankfully, we aren’t seeing any humidity come with it as well, so the higher temperatures will feel a little more comfortable. We’re slightly warmer on Thursday – in the mid 80s – and back to the lower 80s by Friday.

Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the rest of the work week. At most, we get a few clouds to move in and out of our skies. For the start of Fall on Saturday, we do get a couple more clouds to move in and temperatures level back down to the upper 70s. On Sunday, we’re seeing more clouds in our skies.

The start of next week gets a little bit of wet weather. Isolated chances for showers pick up on Monday and continue through Tuesday. Those days won’t be a washout. At most, we get a handful of showers for both days. Wednesday sees higher chances of rain. Temperatures through next week will fall through the upper 70s to the lower 70s.

-Joe