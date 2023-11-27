QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, cold, high 35

Tonight: Windy & cloudy, low 21

Tuesday: Very cold, windy, high 30

Wednesday: Near seasonable, high 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 50

Friday: Scattered rain, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Temperatures have chilled out to start off the week! High winds combine with the cold weather have brought in a wind chill of about 10 degrees. The cold weather lasts a little bit longer before we get back on track with our “normal” weather.

A dip in the jet stream has shoveled in some very cold air. That continues through the rest of tonight and through Tuesday. Winds will remain steady and strong out of the west, with speeds reaching well into the teens. Overnight, we’ll be dropping a good bit below freezing – to the lower 20s. With the winds, it will feel more like single digits to start off the day tomorrow.

We don’t get that much warmer throughout the rest of Tuesday. At our warmest, we’re in the lower 30s and upper 20s with a lot of us not even getting above freezing. Again, high winds will bring that wind chill in and drop “feels-like” numbers to the 20s. A little more sunshine pushes in for Tuesday afternoon.

The jet stream finally starts to shape up and allow some more “seasonable” weather back into Central Ohio by the second half of the week. We’re in the mid 40s on Wednesday and back near 50 for Thursday and Friday. Skies remain dry up through Thursday before rain moves in.

Scattered showers push in late Thursday with most of the rain here on Friday. Rain chances will linger into Saturday, but we are much drier for the start of the weekend. It will be a brief relief from the wet weather as more returns for Sunday. Thankfully, temperatures will stay in the mid 40s and above into first full week of December.

-Joe