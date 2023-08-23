QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers east, high 88

Tonight: Scattered storms, low 71

Thursday: Early rain, hot & humid, high 94

Friday: Isolated storm, high 90

Saturday: Clearing, mild, high 83

Sunday: Sunny, comfortable, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Temperatures have already started to climb a good bit above average across Central Ohio. While Wednesday is expected to feel fairly warm, the heat and humidity will make things feel a lot more intense on Thursday.

We’re beginning a pretty rapid warming trend today. Wednesday afternoon’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s for a lot of Central Ohio. Areas closer to the Ohio River could push into the lower 90s. Humidity won’t be too high today, but it will still make our “feels-like” temperatures push a little bit higher than the actual temperature.

Stray showers are possible for our eastern counties later this evening, but mostly tonight. For Thursday morning, we could see a few early showers and storms move in, but the remainder of the day will remain dry. This batch of wet weather could influence just how high the thermometer will rise on Thursday.

The heat is on for Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s, potentially tying for the “hottest day of the year” in Columbus. On top of that, southwesterly flow will push in a lot more humidity. Our “feels-like” temperatures will likely be 100 degrees and above. For now, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Back to back dry cold fronts cool us off just in time for the weekend. We’re in the upper 70s and lower 80s over the weekend with drier and sunnier air. Thankfully, we get to keep that pattern going into the start of next week!

-Joe