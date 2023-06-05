QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Tuesday: Late shower, high 82

Wednesday: Little cooler, high 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Friday: Warming up, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday morning!

Another mostly sunny setup to start us off for the work week! Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday. While most of the day does stay on the sunny side, a couple more clouds sneak in for the middle of the day.

Wildfires from up north are still bringing smoke into our skies. Northerly winds will build smoke in Central Ohio throughout the next couple of days. So, skies will look a little hazy through Monday and even on Tuesday.

Tuesday brings some welcome changes to our forecast. A cold front will sweep in from the north and bring a little more cloud cover through the day. Stray showers move in by the evening, with better chances for rain in areas south of I-70.

Temperatures don’t start to cool off until the middle of the week. Most of us drop to the mid 70s by Thursday. Sunnier skies return for the middle of the week as well.

By next weekend, we’re warming back to the mid 80s. Saturday is partly cloudy, but a better chance for scattered showers moves in on Sunday.

-Joe