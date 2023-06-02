QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot, high 92

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 65

Saturday: Hot, stray PM shower, high 90

Sunday: Some clouds, high 84

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tuesday: Slightly cooler, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Temperatures are quickly warming up in Central Ohio. Dry air is letting the thermometer quickly rise to the 80s before we have even made it to noon. At the warmest, we should make it to the lower 90s, making Friday the warmest day of the year…so far.

Sunny skies last through the day and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures return to the lower 90s and upper 80s for Saturday. That happens before a cold front sweeps in from the north. That brings a stray chance of a shower later in the afternoon before we clear out by Saturday night.

We start to see a cooling trend settle in as we go through the first full week of June. Temperatures are in the mid 80s with some more clouds on Sunday. By the middle of the week, we’re dropping to the lower 80s and upper 70s – around average for this time of year. Sunny skies hold tight as well!

-Joe